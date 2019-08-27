4 J&K climbers leave to participate in IMF All India Sport Climbing competition

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 27: Four sport climbers of Mountaineering Association of J&K namely Shivani Charak, Mrityunjay Sharma, Ajay Deep Singh and Arun Deep Singh left today for Delhi for participation in the IMF All India Sport Climbing (Speed & Lead ) competition scheduled to be held at Indian Himalayan Centre for Adventure and Eco-Tourism, Chemchey, Sikkim from 6th to 8th September, 2019.

Shivani Charak, an International climber is the coach cum manager of the team.

The team was screened by the officials of J&K State Sports Council headed by Divisional Sports Officer, Ravi Singh.

Before proceeding to Sikkim on September 5, from Delhi for the competition, the climbers will have strenuous work outs for 7 days at International standard climbing walls in the IMF Complex under the watchful eye of a senior national coach so as to get battle ready for the competition.

The team is well balanced with potential winners Ajay Deep Singh and Arun Deep Singh, ranked number one and three in the country in the boys category. Shivani Charak, an International climber was currently ranked number two in the Country in the women category and Mrityunjay Sharma, another international climber ranked in the top-10 climbers in the country.

The State team has been sponsored by J&K State Sports Council.