APS Udhampur wins Northern Command Debate competition

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Oct 3: Army Public School (APS) Udhampur hosted the Northern Command Debate competition 2019, here today.

The event commenced in the traditional manner with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp by the chief guest, Alpana Sehrawat, Chairperson FWO, 71 Sub Area.

The School Choir presented a welcome song in the honour of the esteemed chief guest, participating teams and the dignitaries.

There were six participating teams, namely APS Srignagar, APS Nagrota, APS Akhnoor, APS Rakhmuthi, APS Dhar Raod and APS Udhampur.

The competition commenced with the Hindi debate, which was followed by English one.

Sanjay Purohit and Sonali Dadwal were the adjudicators for Hindi debate, while English Debate Competition was adjudged by Dr Rippy Bawa, Dr Kamal Deep and Suman Lata.

All the speakers and interjectors argued well and gave each other a tough competition.

The audience was spellbound to see the great competitive spirit of the speakers as well as of the interjectors. After the culmination of the competition, the winners were felicitated by the chief guest.

Mukesh Sharma of APS Udhampur was declared the best speaker arguing for the motion in Hindi debate and Pragati Aanshi was declared the best speaker for the motion from APS Nagrota.

Sweta Patil of APS Udhampur was adjudged as the best speaker arguing against the motion in Hindi debate and AKashika Mate of APS Udhampur was awarded the best speaker arguing against the motion in English Debate.

Sativk Magotra of APS Dhar Road was declared the best interjector in Hindi Debate and Sahil of APS Udhampur and Mridul Magotra of APS Dhar Road were declared the best interjectors in English debate.

APS Nagrota was adjudged as the runners-up School and the host School, APS Udhampur bagged the trophy of the winners of the NC Debate Competition. The event culminated with the vote of thanks of the Principal of the School, Sanjeev Kumar.