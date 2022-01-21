Akhnoor Club lifts Veterans Cricket Cup

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 21: Akhnoor Cricket Club defeated Ever Shine Cricket Club Satwari by 36 runs and lifted the Veterans Cricket Cup here today.

During the final match, KD Bhagat DySP DAR was the chief guest and Councillors Rakesh Malhotra and Depesh Singh were guests of honour.

Batting first after winning the toss, Akhnoor Cricket Club scored 159 runs by losing 6 wickets in 20 overs. Kavi played a magnificent inning of 61 runs where as Deepak Sharma and Vicky also contributed with 41 and 34 runs respectively.

From Ever Shine, Bansi Lal clinched two wickets whereas Kulwant, Hardeep and Prithpal claimed one wicket each.

In reply, Ever Shine managed to score 123 runs by losing 9 wickets in 20 overs. Hardeep chipped in 30 runs, Prithpal Singh made 25 runs and Narinder Singh scored 15 runs.

From ACC, Vicky scalped 3 wickets, Ravi took 2 wickets whereas Dada and Deepak shared one wicket apiece.

The match was officiated by Sushil Gupta and Dharminder Sharma as umpires, whereas Manav Mehta maintained the scorecard.

While addressing the gathering, DySP KD Bhagat encouraged the players of both the teams. He appealed to the youth to focus on games and sports so as to stay away from social evils and drugs. He said being a local he feel proud to honour the veteran cricketers of both the teams. He also appreciated role of Sham Singh Langeh and Singh Cricket Club for organizing such events in regular intervals.

Among others present were Rajinder Sharma, Jimmy Manni, Parshotam Pawar, Sumit Rajput, Anil Sharma, Raman Sharma, Kuljit Singh, Suresh Gupta, Vishal Spolia, Sunny Bral, Binny Kesar, Shavan Mehta, Atul Sudan, Mohan Singh, Dev Bhagel, etc.