UT Ladakh team wins 9th IHAI National Women Ice Hockey C’ship

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

LEH, Jan 21: UT Ladakh Women Ice Hockey team has won the 9th IHAI National Women Ice Hockey Championship, held at Kaza, Himachal Pradesh.

A total of six women ice hockey teams from New Delhi, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, ITBP and Telangana participated in the National Championship.

In this championship, UT Ladakh Women’s team won the Gold Medal. A total of 20 players from UT Ladakh participated and represented the UT in the championship. The Championship was organized by the Ice Hockey Association of India.

Lt Governor, UT Ladakh, RK Mathur and Secretary, Youth Services and Sports Department, UT Ladakh, have congratulated the team for winning the championship and bringing laurel to the UT of Ladakh.

Moreover, a group of 40 women players—20 from Leh and 20 players from Kargil have also attended the 30 days Ice Hockey Developmental Camp successfully at Kaza Himachal Pradesh.