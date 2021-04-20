AJKPC donates Cricket kit to JCC

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 20: President of All Jammu and Kashmir Panchayat Conference (AJKPC) and Sarpanch of Panchayat Halqa Jindrah, Anil Sharma donated Cricket kit to Jindrah Cricket Club (JCC) from his monthly honorarium.

Sharma informed that he donated six months honorarium for purchasing the kit, so that the local youth gets involved in sports activities and do not get trapped in drug menace. He said that sport is an essential element for overall development of a person thus youth should be encouraged to participate in sports activities.

Sharma while speaking on the occasion assured the villagers that in days to come there would be Inter-panchayat and Inter-block sports events held in Jindrah Panchayat and the talented sportspersons of the Panchayat would be provided all possible help to display their talent.

Prominent people including Ridham Dogra, Sahil Sharma, Rahul, Vikram Bandral, Arun, Sanchit Sharma, Ankit, Kanav Sharma and many others were present during the event.