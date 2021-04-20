Dr S D Singh Jamwal, Additional Director General of Police felicitated Inspector Rajesh Anand of Security Pool Jammu for clinching Gold medal in recently concluded 58th National Roller Skating Championship, held at Chandigarh (Mohali) from March 31 to April 11. Inspector Rajesh Anand is State Awardee and international referee of Roller Hockey and presently working as coach of Indian Roller Hockey Team. He had participated in 17 international competitions including Asian and World Championships from the year 1987 to 2010.

Inspector Anand has been also awarded with Limca Book of World Records in 2006 for a rally on skates from Leh to Khardungla, organized by J&K Police.