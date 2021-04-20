Elite Tigers beats Game Changer Rising Stars

3rd Police-Public Cricket Premier League

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 20: Elite Tigers defeated Game Changer Rising Stars by big margin of 101 runs in the ongoing Police Public Cricket Premier League, being played at KC Sports Club Ground, here today.

Batting first, Elite Tigers score 194 runs in 20 overs with Musaif Aijaz made highest 70 runs, Rohan Gill scored 46 runs, while Shivansh and Sukhman contributed 21 runs each. From the bowling side, Sushant and Harjeet took two wickets each, while Sanoop took one wicket for his team.

In reply, Game Changer Rising Stars could not compete and bundled out at 93 runs by losing all wickets, thus lost the match by big margin of 101 runs. Arjan Sharma scored 26 runs and Jahanveer Singh made 18 runs for their team. From the bowling side, Sahil took four wickets, Harman and Abay Tondon bagged two wickets each.

Musaif Aijaz declared as man of the match was awarded with cash prize Rs.2000 which was sponsored by Rivazo Homes.

In another match, Samar Strikers beat Friends Club Kathua by eight wickets.

Batting first Friends Club Kathua made only 94 runs by losing all wickets. Anubav (29) and Nikhil (19) runs were the main scorers. From the bowling side, Sumit, Dupesh, Arnav and Saravshesh took two wickets each.

In reply, Samar Strikers chased the target in 9.4 overs by losing only two wickets and thus won the match by eight wickets. Tajesvee made highest 53 runs and Sumit Chikkara made 23 runs. From the bowling side Sourav and Retaish took one wicket each.

Tajesvee Dahia was declared as man of the match and also awarded with cash prize of Rs.2000.

SP Headquarters Adil Hamid Ganae was the chief guest, Vikrant Tagger former Ranji player was the guest of honour while Raj Khajuria joint owner of Samar Strikers was the special guest.

The sponsors of the league includes Zonal Police Headquarters Jammu, Pepsi, Wheelocity Skoda, BIG FM, Rivazo Homes, Horizon sports Club, Women Club and KC Sports Club Jammu.

Ashok Kumar, Sanju and Saleem-Ur-Rehman were the officials in today’s matches.