Afghanistan shock England by 69 runs in huge World Cup upset

New Delhi, Oct 15:

Displaying the valour that best epitomizes the people of the strife-torn nation, Afghanistan caused one of the biggest upsets in the history of World Cup as they outclassed defending champions England by 69 runs here on Sunday.

The Afghans’ epic triumph against the overwhelming favourites, one of the game’s traditional heavyweights, was a reflection of the spirit and courage of the battle-hardened tribe from the country ravaged by years of war and internal conflicts.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz gave early impetus while Ikram Alikhil provided the final flourish to guide Afghanistan to a competitive 284 all out after being put into bat.

The Afghan bowlers then thrived under lights, dishing out a collective effort to bundle out England for 215 runs in 40.3 overs and register just their second World Cup win, eight years since their last against Scotland in Australia.

While this was Afghanistan’s first win in the ongoing tournament after two losses, England slumped to their second defeat from three games.

Rashid Khan (3/37) and Mujeeb Ur Rahman (3/51) were the pick of the Afghan bowlers.

Harry Brook (66 off 61) was the only shining light in what was a dismal batting display from England.

Credit should also go to former England batter Jonathan Trott, who is the present Afghanistan coach, for having played a key role in the team’s rise.

England did not have the best of starts to their chase with Fazalhaq Farooqi inflicting an early blow in the form of Jonny Bairstow, who was caught plumb in front of the wicket in the second over.

Farooqi generated pace and troubled the English batters in the beginning.

The Kotla pitch also had something for the spinners as the ball kept low and turned under lights.

The in-form Joe Root, who had scored back-to-back fifties, was done in by a Mujeeb delivery that kept low and crashed onto the stumps.

Dawis Malan played cautiously for his 32 off 39 balls before handing a simple catch to Ibrahim Zadran at short extra cover off Mohammad Nabi, as England stuttered to 68 for 3.

England completely failed to judge the pitch as their decision to bowl first backfired with the pitch offering enough assistance to the bowlers in the second session. (PTI)