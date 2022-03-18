ADGP Armed inaugurates 17th Police Martyrs tournament

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Mar 17: ADGP Armed J&K, SJM Gillani today inaugurated 17th J&K Police Martyrs’ Memorial Football Tournament at Synthetic Turf TRC Ground, here in an impressive and colourful function wherein he was the chief guest of the event.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by a number of gazetted officers including DIG CKR Sujeet Kumar, SSP PCR Zubair Ahmad Khan, SP Traffic Srinagar Muzaffar Ahmad Shah, Commandant CRPF 132 Bn., all Commandants and gazetted officers of Kashmir based AP/ IR Battalions along with Nusrat Ara Divisional Sports Officer JKSC, and Prof BA Shah Tournament Director.

The ADGP Armed paid rich tributes to the Police Martyrs. He was accompanied by senior officers, visited the Photo Gallery of Police Martyrs established on the venue and showered flowers there to pay homage to the martyrs.

The chief guest released a bunch of colourful balloons in the air to mark the inauguration of the tournament and apprised the gathering about the objectives of the tournament.

About 18 Football teams are participating in this tournament including 16 JK Premier Division teams and 2 teams from Jammu province.

The first match was played today between State Football Academy and Novelty FC teams wherein State Football Academy won the match. Sahil Manzoor of State Football Academy was declared the Man of the Match.