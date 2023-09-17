ADC Ramban inaugurates cricket tournament at Chanderkote

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

Ramban, Sept 17: Additional Deputy Commissi-oner, Ramban, Harbans Lal Sharma inaugurated the cricket tournament in the memory of late Sarwar Ali, legendary fast bowler at Chanderkote Ground, here today.

DySP Headquarters Ramban Om Parkash , Army officer, SHO, PRI members besides various officers were present on the occasion.

The cricket tournament was organized by the youth of Chanderkote headed by ex Serviceman Surjeet Kumar under the promotion of a drug free society.

Appreciating the local youth for organizing such well organized sports events at Chanderkote, the ADC assured full cooperation from district administration for organizing tournaments for local youth.

Interacting with the youth, the ADC advised them to keep away from the means of drugs for living a healthy and happy life besides contributing to the development of the nation.

Total 48 teams from different areas are participating in the tournament. The event was witnessed by the thousands of local audience in person which encouraged the youth to participate in the sports events for their overall development.