Poonch emerges victorious in U-17 girls Volleyball finals

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

DODA, Sept 17: The Department of Youth Services and Sports in Doda organized a U-17 Girls Volleyball Divisional Level Inter-District Tournament at the Doda Sports Stadium. This exciting event featured around 100 talented student players who showcased their skills and endurance on the volleyball court.

This tournament served as a valuable platform for young players to demonstrate their abilities, encouraging a sense of healthy competition among them and promoting physical fitness. In the battle for the third-place title, Udhampur triumphed over Reasi, securing third spot in the competition.

However, the most thrilling moment came during the finals when Poonch faced off against Kathua. Poonch displayed remarkable skills and determination, ultimately emerging as the winners and lifting the coveted trophy.