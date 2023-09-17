6th Kargil International Marathon begins

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

KARGIL, Sept 17: A two day-long 6th Kargil International Marathon-2023 commenced at Khree Sultan Cho Sports Stadium Biamathang here today with great enthusiasm where a large number of runners turned out in the competition.

The marathon was inaugurated by chief guests Ravinder Kumar Dangi, Secretary Youth Services and Sports, Union Territory of Ladakh, Sachin Malik, General Officer Commanding 8 Mountain Division Kargil and the guests of honour were Deputy Commissioner, CEO, LAHDC, Kargil, Shrikant Suse, SSP Kargil, Anayat Ali Choudhary and Joint Director Youth Services and Sports UT Ladakh, Moses Kunzang.

The theme for this year’s marathon is “Run for Hundurman”. This theme underscores promotion of border tourism and the dedication to showcasing the enchanting village of Hundurman in Kargil as a destination worth exploring for both domestic and international tourists.

Secretary Youth Services and Sports Ladakh, Ravinder Kumar Dangi, extended appreciation to the District Administration, Ladakh police and Sarhad Pune along with all stakeholders including 8 Mountain Division for the successful execution of the 6th edition of the Kargil International Marathon. He also commended the participants for their active involvement in the event.

The marathon featured four distinct categories including full Marathon (42 kilometres), Half Marathon (21 kilometres), Half Marathon (10 kilometres), and Half Marathon (5 kilometres).

Simultaneously, the Khree Sultan Cho Sports Stadium in Biamathang served as the starting and finishing point for all races. The results of the marathon in 5 km in men’s category are Nasurulla Elye, Zeeshan Ali and Hashim Reyaz bagged first, second and third positions respectively. Similarly, under the female category, Tabassum Fatima, Zanab Bnoo, Parveen Banoo, bagged first, second and third positions respectively.

In the 10 km race under male category, Sonam Stanzin, Nawaz Ali and Rahul Surya Wanshi bagged first, second and third positions respectively. The female position holders in the same category (10 km) were Skarma Idong Lanzes, Asiya Banoo and Shanaz Parveen who bagged first, second and third positions respectively.

In the half marathon race (21 kilometres), in male category, Ritik Sharma, Kulbir Singh and Tsewang Nangdan bagged the first, second and third positions respectively. The female position holders in the same category were Tashi ladol, Stanzin Chondol and Stanzin Dolkar.

In male group covering up to 42 km of race, the position holders Nawang Tsering, Ravi Dass and Jigment Namgyal bagged the first, second and third positions. In the female group, the position holders are Agnes Mueni Mutua, Diskit Dolma and Jyoti Gawate bagged the first, second and third positions respectively.

The central organizing committee consisting of 16 members from District Administration, Ladakh Police and Sarhad Pune under the supervision of ADC, Kargil was constituted for the 6th Kargil International Marathon 2023 which has been recognized by Athletics Federation India, New Delhi and AIM, World Athletics, New York. The Marathon was supported by Arham Foundation, Pune, co-sponsored by Suhana, 8 Mountain Division and AKTTA.