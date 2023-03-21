Aaradhya lifts Sports Climbing junior title

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 21: Aaradhya Manhas who has recently represented the Union Territory in the 3rd Tata Steel Sport Climbing Competition at Jamshedpur, won the coveted junior boys title in the St. Xavier Convent Senior Secondary School Sport Climbing Competition here today.

He was given a tough competition by Aarv Atri and Aadharav Rajput. In fact, all the three topped the 40ft high wall and the result had to be determined on the basis of time taken to top the wall, wherein Aaradha took only 31 seconds to top the wall emerged victorious, while Aarv Atri (48 seconds) and Aadhrav Rajput (1min.12 secs) bagged the second and third positions, respectively.

In the sub junior boys, Naksh Barna, Laksh Parihar and Hitesh Sharma secured the first three positions respectively, in junior girls: Seeya Sharma, Shagun Bhagat and Sabra Aslam stood 1st, 2nd and 3rd respectively, in sub-junior girls, Anaya-1st, Jasneet Kour-2nd and Abeeha Malik-3rd, in mini boys, Himanshu Manhas-1st, Pranav Keshar-2nd and Harshpreet Singh-3rd and in mini girls: Drishiti Dutta-1st, Deepika Sajgotra-2nd and Chetna Devi-3rd.

The day long competition, in which a total of 200 students of St. Xavier Convent Senior Secondary School in the age group of 8 to 15 years competed, was held at Tenzing Norgay Artificial Climbing Wall at Sprawling Buds ICSE School Bantalab.

Shawetica Khajuria, general secretary of the Mountaineering Association of J&K and an international judge in sport climbing was the overall in-charge of the competition, while Shivani Charak was the technical head, assisted by Shilpa Charak and Sakshi Magotra.