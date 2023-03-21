NCC lifts Martyr Kamal Kishore Tournament title

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

REASI, Mar 21: National Cricket Club (NCC) lifted Martyr Kamal Kishore Cricket tournament title by defeating Reasi Cricket Club (RCC) today. The tournament was organized by Police under Civic Action Programme (CAP) at Sports Stadium here.

A total of 16 teams from all over the district participated in the championship, while the final match was played between RCC and NCC.

In the final, RCC won the toss and decided to bowl first. NCC gave the target of 171 runs in stipulated 20 overs, which RCC failed to achieve in the limited over game and NCC won the match by five runs in the nail biting competition and clinched the title. Rahul Santhal was declared as man of the tournament.

Parents of the martyr were the chief guest on the occasion and were facilitated by SSP Reasi Amit Gupta. The event was also attended by ASP Master Popsy, DySP HQ Neeraj Padyar, DySP DAR Aijaz Ahmad and SHO Vijay Sharma.

The SSP while speaking on the occasion briefed about the whole series of the event and engagement of the youth in sports activities in the district. “Reasi Police is providing opportunities to every youth residing in every nook and corner of the district to take part in the events and channelize their energy in the right and progressive way,” he said.

He further said that the Police is committed to engage the youth in sports and will take all possible steps to keep them away from immoral and illicit activities.