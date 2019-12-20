7th Jammu District Sambo Championship organised

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 20: Sambo Association, Jammu & Kashmir organised 2-day, Sambo Championship 2019, which concluded at Cambridge International School, Purkhoo Camp, Domana, here today.

150 participants from 10 schools participated in the Championship.

Chairman Er Vidhi S. Singh was the chief guest on day-1 and Er Renu Bangroo, Managing Director of Cambridge International School was the guest of honour.

Niayti of Cambridge International School welcomed all the dignitaries, Sambo officials, parents and the participants.

On the first day, President Sanjeev Jamwal (International gold medallist), General Secretary and Rohit Sadhotra (Senior Judo Player) of J&K Sambo Association were present.

Rohit Sadhotra was also the referee of the tournament, while Rattan Singh, Sports teacher of Cambridge International School officiated as Event Secretary of the Championship.

Assistant Commissioner Commercial Taxes, Manpreet Kour was the chief guest on the concluding day, while Thakur SDS Jamwal, Vice Chairman of Cambridge International School, Vikas Gupta, Vice President, Judo Federation of India, Abha Jamwal, Sarpanch Jagti, and Hardeep Singh, Joint Secretary, Sambo Association J&K were the guests of honour.

The medal winners were felicitated by the chief guest and the other dignitaries on the concluding day.