Ansh, Umar, Veer, Tarun in semis of Jr Snooker

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 20: Registering comfortable victories over their rivals in the quarterfinals, Ansh Chopra, Umar-ul-Islam, Veer Singh and Tarun Raina made it to the last four stage as the semifinals line up has been drawn in the ongoing Junior Snooker Championship, being organised by the Jammu and Kashmir Billiards and Snooker Association at Billiards Hall, MA Stadium, here.

In the quarterfinals, Ansh Chopra defeated Momin Hilal by 2-0 (63-29, 67-10), Umar-ul-Islam beat Kamran Majid by 2-0 (68-19, 54-53), Veer Singh outplayed Sushant by 2-1 (75-43, 32-54, 50-30) and Tarun Rana prevailed over Ananya Mahajan by 2-1 (36-60, 40-34, 67-54).

Earlier in second round matches, Aasim Rashid outclassed Hritik Anand (2-0), Kamran Majid trounced Sudhanshu Gupta (2-1), Umar-ul-Islam drubbed Amrit Bumrah (2-0), Ansh Chopra beat Asif Majeed (2-0), Momin Hilal got the better of Himanshu (2-1), Akash Mahajan trounced Stanzion (2-0), Veer Singh defeated Varun Sethi (2-1), Ananya Mahajan beat Aasim Rashid (2-0) and Tarun Rana drubbed Manv Pathania (2-0).