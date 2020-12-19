43rd J&K UT, Inter-District TT C’ship commence

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 19: J&K UT and Inter-District Table Tennis Championship commenced at Indoor Sports Complex MA Stadium, here today.

The championship was declared open by chief guest, Dr Zaffar Iqbal, Chief Accounts Officer while Dr Ratnakar Sharma was the guest of honour.

The chief guest encouraged the players to give hundred percent and advised the players to play the game with sportsman spirit. Players from different districts of the UT are participating in five days championship. The first round of cadet boys and girls singles was underway till the last reports came in.

The matches were officiated by Gurvinder Singh Sasan (NIS coach), Sandeep Khadotra (NIS coach), Vasu Dewan, Meenu Rajesh and Asad Sharma.

Satbir Singh, Rajan Sharma, IP Singh, Satish Gupta, Ajay Sharma, Er Saleem Bandey (secretary Poonch District TT Association), Ashok Singh (Sports Officer Jammu Province), Narinder Singh, Sheetal Gandotra and Sanjeev Gupta also graced the opening ceremony.