2nd group of Tawi Trekkers leave for Dharamshala

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, June 13: Second batch of the Tawi Trekkers J&K, comprising 43 students including 18 girls of Oriental Academy Senior Secondary School, two girls of Army Public School, Damana and two girls of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Jammu left for Dharamshala to participate in the Dharamshala Himalayan Trekking Programme being organized by Tawi Trekkers today.

Sonam Sidharth and Suksham Verma, senior trekkers and organizers of the club along with four teachers of Oriental Academy Senior Secondary School and a sports teacher of Army Public School, Damana escorted the group.

Meanwhile, activists of the club led by Sourav Deep Singh, a trained mountaineer and a senior member of the club have already made proper boarding, lodging and other necessary arrangements at Chamunda and Mcleodganj areas for the smooth conduct of the trekking venture.

Earlier, the group was flagged off by Vivek Chauhan, Principal of Oriental Academy Senior Secondary School, Jammu. He advised students to respect nature by keeping the camp site as well as the trekking trails neat and clean by not throwing any wrappers of chocolates, toffees and biscuits.

Meanwhile, the first group of trekkers of St. Xavier Senior Secondary School, Barnai, Jammu has reached back after a thrilling experience of trekking in the mighty Dhauladhar. They had a great learning experience of a visit to a sprawling tea garden and a tea manufacturing company where they learned the complete process of production of tea.

The programme has been organized in collaboration with J&K State Sports Council, Mountaineering Association of J&K, Sprawling Buds ICSE School, Bantalab, Jammu, Adventure Holidays India, Jammu and Northern land Hikes, Jammu.