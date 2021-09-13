2-Day Throwball C’ship concludes in Srinagar

Excelsior Sports Correspondent
SRINAGAR, Sept 13: A 2-day Throwball Coaching Camp-cum-Championship, 2021 today concluded here at Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Rainawari in which more than 50 boys from different schools, clubs and institutions participated.
The final match was played between Al-Aqsa Sports Club and Madina Throwball Club in which the Madina Throwball Club was defeated by 3-2.
Principal, Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Rainawari, Kousar Jabeen was the chief guest on the occasion while as the members of J&K Throwball Association which include Ahsan Ali, Vilayat Hussain, Zahid Hussain, Javeed Akhoon, Aqib Sofi and Shaista Akhter were among the guest of honours.
Later, the chief guest distributed medals among the winning team and the runner up teams while certificates were given to the participants, organizers for such sports events.
The Coaching Camp-cum-Championship was organized by the J&K Throwball Association in collaboration with Legends School of Education and under the aegis of Throwball Federation of India.
