Zone Marh scripts win over Zone Arnia by 2-1 sets

IZDL U-19 Volleyball Tourney

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 9: Zone Marh trounced Zone Arnia in the final of Volleyball under-19 Inter-Zonal District Level (IZDL) tournament of Jammu district by 2-1 sets, being played at Khel Gaon Nagrota, near here today.

The aim of the tournament was to select the best players for the next level of the competition coming ahead. The competitions were organised under the supervision of committee members including Ram Murti, BK Bhat, Saleem-Ur-Rehman, Mohd Farooq, Rashpal Choudhary and Harvinder Singh Sodhi.

In the hardliner match for the 3rd place, Zone Khour defeated Jourian by 2-0 sets. Winner and runner-up teams along with hardliner winner and runner-up teams were appreciated by the District Youth Services and Sports Officers (DYSSO) Jammu, Sukhdev Raj Sharma who participated in the event as chief guest of the closing ceremony.

Meanwhile, DDC Poonch, Inder Jeet declared open Under-19 IZDL Volleyball tournament in presence of ASP Poonch, Liaqat Choudhary; Hamida Begum, Principal GHSS Poonch; Nirdosh Kumar, In-charge Manager Sports Stadium, all ZEPOs and officials of DYSS Poonch at Government Higher Secondary School Poonch.

In today’s match, Mankote Zone beat Sathra by 3-0 sets (25-19, 25-17 & 25-18), whereas Mandi trounced Buffliaz by 3-1 sets (25-18, 19-25, 25-20 & 25-22), Harni defeated Nangali by 3-0 sets (25-19, 27-25 & 25-18), Poonch beat Mankote by 3-1 sets (25-17, 19-25, 25-20 & 25-21) and Mandi trounced Kanuyian by 3-0 sets (25-12, 25-14 and 25-13).

The matches were officiated by Sourav Sharma (PEM), Sanjay Sharma (PET), Auranzeb (PET), DK Raina (PET), Sachin Sharma (REK) and Aman Sharma (REK), whereas the tournament is being organised under the supervision of Mohd Qasim Incharge DYSSO Poonch.