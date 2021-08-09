GHSS Bahu Fort beats GHS Kaluchak in Kabaddi

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 9: Government Higher Secondary School (GHSS) Bahu Fort defeated Government High School Kaluchak by four points in a Kabaddi match, played at Government Model Higher Secondary School Sunjwan, near here today.

The Kabaddi match was organised by Youth Services and Sports Zone Gandhi Nagar on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Jammu Anshul Garg under ‘Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav’.

On this occasion, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) South Jammu, Abishek Abrol was the chief guest, whereas the Principal of host School, Imran Raza Sadiquie was the guest of honour and BDO South Gandhi Nagar, Dr Tamana Seth motivated the participants for games and sports.

All the staff members of Zone Gandhi Nagar were present during the match.

Meanwhile, another Kabaddi match was also organised at Government Middle School Sajwal by Youth Services and Sports wherein Sarpanch of Panchayat Halqa Sajwal, Bupinder Singh Manhas was the chief guest.

The match was played between Team-A and Team-B wherein the latter defeated the former by five points.