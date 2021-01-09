Zonal Level Ice Hockey Tourney concludes at Shargole

* Friends Pashkum-A, Wakha Blue emerge winners

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

KARGIL, Jan 9: The Zonal Level Ice Hockey Tournament under Khelo India Ladakh Winter Games, 2021 in respect of Shargole Zone concluded at Pashkum Ice Hockey Rink here today.

Acting Chairman and Chief Executive Councilor LAHDC Kargil Mubarak Shah Nagvi was the chief guest while District Youth Services Sports Officer (DYSSO), Kargil Muhammad Hussain Rehnuma and Zonal Physical Education Officer Shargole Muhammad Sadiq were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the Acting CEC said that LAHDC Kargil is always committed in promoting winter games in Kargil and added that amid of the harsh cold the presence of good number of players and sports lovers is overwhelming and reflects the enthusiasm of the people and players about the game.

The Acting CEC said that Rs 80 lakhs will be spent from ‘Capex Budget’ on procuring Ice Hockey equipments for the Ice Hockey players in the district and equal distribution will be ensured.

Mubarak Shah also assured that regarding the construction of Astro Turf at Kabo Thang Pashkum, the concerned department will be directed to prepare DPR, adding that the matter will be taken up with the UT Administration as well.

The Acting CEC expressed happiness over the participation of girl teams in the tournament and urged the players to work hard to achieve great heights.

Meanwhile, DYSSO Kargil Muhammad Hussain Rehnuma said that it’s overwhelming to see Ice Hockey gaining momentum year by year in Shargole zone, as the participating teams have increased from 8 teams last year to 12 teams this year. He urged the players to work hard for the upcoming tournaments.

Earlier, in the Boys category, Friends Pashkum-A won over Larchay Pashkum by the margin of 6-2 goals while in the Girls category Wakha Blue Won over Wakha Red by a margin of 2-1 goals.

It is prior to mention that 12 teams of Shargole including 2 girl teams participated in the tournament and the winners of the Zones will participate in the district level tournament.

Meanwhile, Acting CEC felicitated the winners and runner up teams in male and female categories.

Later, President Friends Pashkum Association Zakir Hussain Zaidi thanked the guests for witnessing the event and encouraging the players.

The event was commentated and compered by Physical Education Master, Akhone Muhammad Hussain.

A good number of spectators including senior citizens and youths of Pashkum Village witnessed the final matches.