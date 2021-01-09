DDC Udhampur declares premier league open

* 370 players participating in mega sports event

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Jan 9: Jammu & Kashmir Sports Council, Udhampur today started the premier league 2020-21 phase-1 in the disciplines of Hockey, Football, Kabaddi and Volleyball, here at Indoor sports Complex, Subash Stadium.

District Development Commissioner, Dr Piyush Singla was the chief guest and declared the premier league open, while Additional Deputy Commissioner, Mohammad Syed Khan was the special guest.

Over 370 players and officials drawn from different Blocks of the District Udhampur took part in the competition. Manager Sports Council, Shaktish Chopra, presented the welcome address on the occasion.

In his inaugural address, the DDC lauded the initiative taken by organizers to buildup the moral and inculcating the spirit of sports in the players. He hoped that the league would go a long way in attracting the youth towards sports.

The DDC also interacted with the players and wished them success in the league.

The chief guest also witnessed a Kabaddi match which was played between Chirye Kabaddi Club and Chenani Kabaddi Club and was won by Chenani Kabaddi Club.

At the end, vote of thanks was presented by Sheikh Tanveer Ahmed, president Kabaddi Association District Udhampur.

Among others present were Chief Planning Officer, Rajeev Bhushan; Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Viqar Ahmed Giri; Chief Education Officer, Parshotam Dutt Sharma; Councillor, Preeti Khajuria; Manager Sports Council, Udhampur Shaktish Chopra; besides Coaches , representatives of different Associations.