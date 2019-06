Zakura Campus KU qualifies for semis in Football

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 14: In an ongoing Inter- Departmental Football Tournament conducted by Directorate of Physical Education and Sports University of Kashmir, Zakura Campus Kashmir University has made it to the semifinals by defeating Department of Electronics main campus KU in a quarterfinal match by six goals to nil (6-0).

Mohsin from Zakura Campus KU scored 2 goals while as Labib, Moomin, Saif and Basit scored one goal each for Zakura Campus.

The match was played in the football ground at main Campus University of Kashmir.

Director IOT, Zakura Campus Prof GM Bhat and Assistant Director Sports Dr Basharat Ali congratulated the team for brilliant display.

Meanwhile, Zakura Campus secured 1st and 2nd position in Inter Departmental road race organised by the Directorate of Physical Education & Sports University of Kashmir.

Saqib from Electrical Engineering secured 1st position and Mehraj-ud-din from Mechanical Engineering secured 2nd position.