CCC Kishtwar, Brothers Eleven Ramban register wins in Gufran T20

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

DODA, June 14: Cue Cricket Club (CCC) Kishtwar and Brothers Eleven Ramban registered wins over their rivals in the ongoing All India 15th Gufran Memorial T20 Cricket Championship played at Sports Stadium, here.

The tournament is being organized by Young Star Cricket Club Doda with the support of District Administration and District Police Doda.

In first match, Cue Cricket Club Kishtwar defeated Katoch Cricket Club Doda by 10 wickets.

Batting first, KCC Doda bundled out for a paltry total of 58 runs in 10.3 overs. Amin was the only batsman to cross double figure mark, scoring 12 runs. From the bowling side, Arif Malik grabbed 3 wickets, while Mehmood ur Rehman and Sadam Wani shared 2 wickets each.

In reply, CCC Kishtwar won the match in just 5.1 overs without any loss, thus won the match by 10 wickets. Nasir Sheikh top scored with 31 runs while Dawood Abrar contributed 29 runs. Arif Malik was declared as the man of the match.

In another match, Brothers Eleven Ramban defeated Kings Eleven Bhalla by 5 wickets.

Batting first, Kings Eleven Bhalla set a target of 130. Zia Khalil scored 32 runs while Mudassir Butt contributed 31 runs. From bowling side, Sadam Naik took 2 wickets.

In reply, Brothers Eleven Ramban team managed to win in 12 overs by losing 5 wickets. Akhil Rajput was declared as the man of the match.