Yet again J&K youth has made us proud: Hafeez

J&K clinches Maiden Football NSG Trophy

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Nov 5: The 67th National School Games (NSG) concluded with an unforgettable day of sportsmanship, showcasing remarkable victories and historic moments. Sarmad Hafeez Secretary to Government Department of Youth Services and Sports J&K has stated that J&K youth is full of talent and they have yet again made us proud with this spectacular win.

He has appreciated all the young athletes, their coaches, and the entire organizing team for making the 67th National School Games a resounding success. “Your hard work and dedication have been truly inspiring, and you’ve made J&K proud” he added.

Director YSS J&K, Subash Chander Chibber said, “Fair selection and professional coaching for both the teams were visible on ground and clinching first position in football and third place in volleyball has made the Department proud” he added.

In the Football finals, J&K scripted history by securing their first-ever NSG Football championship, defeating CISCE with a narrow scoreline of 1-0. The atmosphere was electrifying, and Aditya Mahajan from J&K was hailed as the “Man of the Match” for his exceptional performance, while Owais Ayoub (J&K) was honoured as the “Player of the Tournament” for his consistent excellence.

The Volleyball finals witnessed an intense battle between U.P. and Rajasthan, with UP ultimately emerging victorious and clinching the trophy. Mohd Salman earned the “Man of the Match” title for his remarkable performance, and Kunal Das was named the “Player of the Tournament” for his consistent excellence.