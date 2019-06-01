Yaseen bags Junior Fellowship

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 1: Yet another artist of Natrang brought laurels for the Jammu and Kashmir on being selected for the award of Junior Fellowship for the year 2018-19.

This time it is Mohammad Yaseen, who is the only one from the state of Jammu and Kashmir this year, who has been selected for prestigious fellowship in the field of Theatre.

Natrang Director Balwant Thakur while complimenting Mohammad Yaseen said that this is the rarest individual accomplishment and an established National honour. This award of National Fellowship has not only brought pride for Natrang as an Institution but also for the State of Jammu & Kashmir.

This award to Mohammad Yaseen has established this fact that if someone has the true devotion, dedication and commitment towards arts then there is no dearth of support and recognition.

Balwant Thakur hoped that lot many youngsters will take inspiration from Mohammad Yaseen in scaling ultimate heights in life.

Belongs to a remote village Kundra of District Reasi, Mohammad Yaseen was born to Abdul Qadir and Shameem Akhtar in the year 1991 and stepped in to theatre as a child artist at Natrang’s Children camp in the year 2001 and acted in more than 70 plays with 400 performances till date staged at State, Zonal and National/International theatre festivals.