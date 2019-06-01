Rafting Championship organised

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

REASI, June 1: District Administration in association with J&K Bank, conducted Reasi Rafting Championship, 2019 at Baradari here today.

About 12 professional teams, both males and females, participated in the marathon event. The top three teams, both men and women, were given cash prize of Rs. 10,000, Rs. 6000 and Rs. 4000 respectively.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner, Indu Kanwal Chib, said that the district has huge potential of adventure tourism and the administration will take every step to exploit it. She said that more professionals would be roped in to give boost to adventure sports in the district. She also said that adventure sport operators will also be provided regular trainings to keep the activities professional. She also stressed the need of encouraging female participation in such sports activities.

AD Tourism, Umesh Shan, Chief Planning Officer, Kamal Kishore Sharma, Tehsildar Reasi, Mumtaz Mirza, Tehsildar Headquarter, Kunal Sharma were present on the occasion.