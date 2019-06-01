Archers, Coach of SMVDSBSC to participate in World Para Archery C’ship

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

KATRA, June 1: Para Archers Rakesh Kumar and Jyoti of SMVDSB Sports Complex Coaching Centre after qualifying in the National Coaching Camp held at Rohtak under the aegis of Archery Federation of India were selected to represent county for the World Para Championship being held in Netherland from June 2 to June 8, 2019.

Kuldeep Vedwain who is working as coach in Shrine Board’s Sports Complex has also been nominated as one of the coaches with Indian contingent which has left for the venue. Total 11 archers will be participating in Compound and Recurve events.

It is pertinent to mention here that SMVD Sports Complex which was inaugurated by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in April 2016 has been producing sportspersons of National and International standard in the coaching centre established in Katra by the Shrine Board.

Earlier Rakesh Kumar and Jyoti had also participated twice in the World Ranking Tournament held at Czech Republic and Dubai in the year 2018 and 2019 respectively. They got gold as well as silver medal in team event (Compound). Both the archers also participated in 12th Asian Games held at Jakarta in the month of October 2018.

Meanwhile, Dr Ashok Bhan, Chairman Governing Council and Member Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board and Simrandeep Singh, CEO, Shrine Board complemented all the Archers and Coach for their excellent performances.

Ashok Kumar, Director Sports, SMVDSB said that the World Championship will serve as a launching pad for these archers to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics.