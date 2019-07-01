Wushu Judges, Coaching course concludes

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 1: Organised by the Jammu and Kashmir Wushu Association, a four-day Judges and Coaching certification course at Sher-e-Kashmir Indoor Sports Complex, concluded with valedictory function.

The course took place under the guidance of Wushu chief coach and IWUF-A grade judge, Inspector Kuldeep Handoo. The event was organized to upgrade the coaches and referees from the state so that they help impart training at the grass root level.

In the valedictory function former Minister, Nasir Aslam Wani was the chief guest who presented certificates to the participants.

Vice president of the Association, Saadat Aslam Wani was the guest of honour.

Others present were Asif Lone, Ajaz Hassan, Shaki , Irfan Ahmad Wani and Rameez Ahmad Dar.

Around 40 senior Wushu players were part of the course. Maqsood Rather, Joint Secretary WAJK presented vote of thanks.