Wrestler Ronak Dahiya progresses to semifinals at U17 World Championships

AMMAN (JORDAN), Aug 19: Ronak Dahiya was the lone Indian Greco Roman wrestler to make it to the semifinals of the U17 World Championships while five others struggled to go deep in their respective draws on the opening day of the prestigious Cadets event, here Monday.

Competing in the 110kg weight class, Ronak began with a 8-1 win over Artur Manvelian and followed that up with a commanding technical superiority victory over Daniil Maslakou.

Ronak, who trains at Delhi’s famous Chhatrasal Stadium, will next take on Hungary’s Zoltan Czako.

Apart from Ronak, Nishant Phogat (80kg) was the only other Indian who managed a win under his belt. He won 7-1 against Algeria’s Mohamed Abadi in the Qualification round before losing on criteria to Moldova’s Nichita Apostol.

Bikash Kachhap (48kg) has exited the competition but Anuj (65kg) and Samrath Gajanan (55kg) are awaiting the semifinal results to know their fate. (PTI)