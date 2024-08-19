Jeev finishes tied-12th in Zambia Legends

LUSAKA (ZAMBIA), Aug 19: Jeev Milkha Singh started the final round with three birdies in the first four holes and finished tied 12th at the Zambia Legends Championship.

In between his superb start and the great finish, Jeev had one birdie, an eagle two and three bogeys, as he gets ready for the HSBC Legends Indian Championship which will be hosted by Jeev himself.

South Africa’s Keith Horne secured his maiden Legends Tour title in stunning style with some great front-running at Bonanza Golf Club, near Lusaka.

The nine-time Sunshine Tour champion opened the day with a three-shot lead and got off to a great start with three birdies in the first four holes.

Eventual runner-up Adilson da Silva stayed on his tail as he made it to the turn in five-under-par for the day, but he never got closer than within two shots of the leader.

Horne had eight birdies, four on each side of the turn. After 11 birdies in the second round against two bogeys in his 9-under, Horne was dominant during the week. (PTI)