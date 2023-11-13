We have right bowlers to exploit varied World Cup conditions: Mhambrey

BENGALURU, Nov 13:

India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey has hailed his bowlers for their superb show in the World Cup, saying their unique skill sets have made them capable of facing any challenge on varied conditions in the ongoing showpiece event.

The Indians have been unbeaten in the World Cup so far, winning all nine league games to storm into the semifinal, where they will play New Zealand in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Be it pace or spin, the Indian bowlers have excelled in all departments with Jasprit Bumrah (17 wickets), Mohammed Siraj (12 wickets), Mohammed Shami (16 wickets), Ravindra Jadeja (16 wickets), and Kuldeep Yadav (14 wickets) showing their supremacy in nine different conditions in the tournament.

“In terms of the different skills, we have the ability to (take on) whatever challenge that is ahead of us. Maybe different surfaces, we have the bowlers to do that. And we’ve done it,” Mhambrey was quoted as saying by the ICC after the game against Netherlands here on Sunday.

“We’re the only team who are going to play in nine different venues. So for us, it’s nine different surfaces, nine different challenges.

“So, we have the right bowlers to exploit these conditions, and they’ve shown that. All of them on a given day can win a game for their country,” he added.

Mhambrey lauded Bumrah for his ability to move the ball both ways, while he praised Shami for his seam bowling.

“Boom (Bumrah) is a very different action. Just look at the way he’s come back to the game (from injury). The set of skills, the unique action. He completely beats you. Now, he’s got both. He gets the ball in and gets the ball out. He’s become lethal,” the coach said.(PTI)