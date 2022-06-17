Vying aspirants show stellar grit, tenacity to get selectors nod

U-23 Men’s One-Day Tourney

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, June 17: Under-23 cricketers of Jammu and Kashmir, who are sweating-it-out in hot and humid conditions, vying to get the selectors nod, showed stellar grit, composure, promise and tenacity to impress one and all by guiding their teams to convincing wins in the ongoing JKCA’s Under-23 One-Day Tournament (Cricket for Peace Cup), being organised by Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association at four different venues across the Union Territory.

Meanwhile, in the matches played today in both the divisions, JKCA A3, A4, B1, B5 emerged victorious and the star performers included Abid Padder, Musaif Ajaz, Sampark Gupta, Praful Dhar, Abhay Tandon. Waheed Teli, Suhail Ahmed Dar, Younis Dagga, Faizan Rouf, Jiyad Magrey and Bilal Ahmed.

At GGM Science College Hostel Ground Jammu, JKCA team A4 defeated team A5 by 3 wickets.

Earlier, put into bat, A5 bundled out for a meagre total of 121 runs. Ashank top scored with 41 runs off 64 balls, while Rustum Wani contributed 23 runs to the total. For team A4, Praful Dhar and Abhay Tandon bagged 3 wickets each.

In reply, team A4 chased the target by losing 7 wickets, thus won the match by 3 wickets. Skipper Musaif Ajaz continued his brilliance and after scoring a century and a half century in earlier two matches, once again scored power-packed 58 runs off 42 balls, while Abhay Tandon also contributed valuable 38 runs to the total.

For JKCA team A5, Mohd Usman bagged 3 wickets, while Huzaif claimed 2 wickets.

At Country Cricket Stadium Gharota, JKCA A3 defeated A2 in an easy contest by 7 wickets.

Batting first, A2 scored paltry 108 runs, with Vinay scoring (16) runs and Raghav Thakur contributing (13) runs. For A3, Sampark captured 4 wickets, while Nitish Salaria claimed 2 wickets each.

In reply, A3 chased the target easily by losing 3 wickets, thus won the match by 7 wickets. Ahmed Shehzad top scored with 40 runs, while Vinayak contributed 24 runs to the total. For A2, Sarvashesh took 2 wickets, while Nityam Abrol claimed 1 wicket.

At Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium Srinagar Ground-A, JKCA B5 defeated B3 by 7 wickets.

Batting first, B3 scored a huge total of 356 runs in 50 overs. Younis Dagga played with fluidity to score 99 runs, while Mujeeb ul Haq contributed 56 runs to the total. For B5, Faizan Rouf took took 3 wickets, while Sheikh Shaheen claimed 2 wickets.

In reply, JKCA B5 rode on magnificent century (121) by Abid Padder to chase the target in just 39.4 overs by losing 3 wickets. Bilal Ahmed Dar also contributed valuable 86 runs to the total. For bowling side, Faizullah took 2 wickets, while Imran Rashid claimed one.

At Sher-e-Kashmir Stadium-B, JKCA B1 defeated B4 by 38 runs.

Batting first, JKCA B1 scored 241 runs. Jiyaad Magrey (64) and Akeel Bhat (41) were the main scorers. For bowling side, Suhail Ahmed Dar took 5 wickets, while Mujtaba Yousuf and Zahid Nabi claimed one wicket each.

In reply, JKCA B4 managed to score 203 runs, thus lost the match by 38 runs. Waheed Teli top scored with 91 runs, while Tabish Nisar made 28 runs.

For JKCA B1, Saqib Reshi and Waseem Bashir took 3 wickets each.