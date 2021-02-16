Volleyball semi-final matches held at Doda

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

DODA, Feb 16: The 2nd day of UT level Inter- District Volleyball Tournament for U-17 girls witnessed quarter-final and semi-final matches among various district teams.

In the quarter final matches, District Samba beat District Poonch by 2-0 sets, District Rajouri beat District Srinagar by 2-0 sets, District Doda defeated District Budgam by 2-1 sets and District Kathua defeated District Poonch by 2-0 sets.

In the 1st semi final match, District Rajouri defeated District Doda by 2-0 sets and in 2nd semi final, District Samba defeated District Kathua by 2-0 sets.

The matches were officiated by Ifroz Hussain PET, Archana PET, Pawan Kumar PET, Neeraj Kumar PET, Anjum Riaz PET, Shahid Bashir PEL, Javed Malik PEL, Veena REK and Naveed-ul-Rehman REK.