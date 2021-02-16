Shiksha Niketan celebrates 52nd Foundation Day

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 16: Shiksha Niketan Secondary School Gandhi Nagar celebrated its 52nd foundation day cum prize distribution function with great pomp and show at its school premises, here today.

The programme started at 11 am with Saraswati poojan and Kanjak poojan, followed by cultural programme staged by students on this occasion.

Sunil Kotwal, Accounts Officer was the chief guest, whereas Rupinder Kour (BDO Samba) was the guest of honour. Rameshwar Mengi Principal of Shiksha Niketan along with staff members and representatives from other sister concerns-RM Public School Sainik Colony Chowadi, Pushap Vatika Jeevan Nagar and Shiksha Niketan Senior Secondary School Jeevan Nagar were also present on the occasion.

Founder Principal of Shiksha Niketan School, Late Dev Dutt Mengi was also remembered for his contribution in the field of education who established this institution on the festival of Basant Panchmi in the year of 1969.

Trophies and certificates of appreciation were distributed among the meritorious students by the chief guest.

The theme of the function was ‘Aatam Nirbharta’. The function came to end with vote of thanks speech which was delievered by Kiran Gupta–In-charge of Shiksha Niketan Gandhi Nagar.