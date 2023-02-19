Vishal, Pawan, Raghav help Spartan to defeat Media XI by 49 runs

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 19: Vishal Khajuria (63) and Pawan Parihar hit fifties before Raghav Ratra took 4 wickets helped Rising Spartans Cricket Club to register 49 runs victory over Media XI Cricket Club in a Day- Night T-20 Cricket match, being played at Maulana Azad Cricket Stadium, here today.

Earlier, Rising Spartans led by Pawan Parihar won the toss and opted to bat first. Openers Raghav Ratra and Vishal Khajuria proved the decision to be right as the duo provided a blistering start to their team amassing 30 runs in just 3.3 overs when Dev Thakur struck double blow to clean up Raghav and Rami in consecutive balls to make comeback for Media Xi in the game.

Vishal Khajuria along with Shubam played risk free shots and the duo knitted a gritty 55 runs partnership before Sunil fixed Shubam with a flighted delivery and Sahil from behind the wicket took no time to execute a quick stumping. Coming in on 5th down skipper Pawan Parihar played an explosive innings of (58 runs off 41 balls) hitting 2 boundaries and 3 sixes to take Rising Spartans to a massive total of 180/3 in the stipulated 20 overs. For Media XI, Dev Thakur took 2 wickets, while Sunil Sambyal also got a wicket.

In reply, Media XI had a nightmarish start as opener Manish (1) fell cheaply in the very first over when a ripper from Shubam cleaned through the gates to dismantle the stumps. Rising bowlers bowled tight lines and lengths to keep Media batters on check without leaking runs. Media XI faced a tragic batting collapse and they were reeling on 40/5 in 7.3 overs. Sahil (31) and Dev Thakur (18) tried to defuse the pressure and the duo garnered a 25 runs partnership but Raghav (4 wickets) dashed all their hopes. Mir Imran (21 runs) tried hard to overcome the asking run rate but it only ended in minimizing the margin of defeat as the Media XI were restricted to 131/9 in the stipulated 20 overs thus lost the match by 49 runs.

For Spartans, Raghav Ratra took 4 wickets to remain the wrecker in chief while Anu took 2 wickets besides Shubam, Ravinder and Jassi also shared one wicket apiece.

Raghav was declared as ‘Man of the Match’ for his match winning performance.