Vijay Saraf, Bhavneet, Handoo elected WAI office bearers

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 30: President and general secretary of Wushu Association of J&K, Vijay Saraf and Bhavneet have been elected as general secretary and joint secretary of Wushu Association of India (WAI) respectively, while Dronacharya Awardee and India chief coach, Kuldeep Handoo was elected associated joint secretary of the WAI.

Besides, Bhupender Singh Bajwa, Hitender Singh Bajwa and Murlidhar Choudhary were elected as chairman, president and treasurer of the Wushu Association of India, respectively. The election of the Association was held at Godwin Hotel Meerut (UP).

Later, the newly elected president and general secretary of WAI briefed the house about calendar activities for the year 2023-24 and also announced that a national coaching camp will be held at Srinagar for the preparation of the India Wushu team for the upcoming 19th Asian Games-2023.