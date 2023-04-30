Civil Secretariat-XI beats Veteran CA by 9 runs

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 30: Civil Secretariat-XI team trounced Veteran Cricket Association J&K XI (VVAJK) by 9 runs, played at MA Stadium, here today.

Nazir Ahmed, captain of Civil Secretariat XI won the toss and elected to bat first. Both their openers Mukul and Ashish gave a solid start to the team and shared 58 runs first wicket partnership before Mukul was cleaned up by Vivek Suri, captain Veterans Cricket Association J&K XI.

Ashish played a sheet anchor role but none of the batsmen gave him support and Civil Secretariat XI was all out in the last over scoring 131 runs. Mukul and Ashish scored 35 runs each and Dhoni contributed 13 runs. For Veterans Cricket Association, Faheem Tak took 4 wickets, while Ashish took 2 wickets and Vivek Suri and Man Singh Shared 1 wicket each.

In reply, VCAJK started on a steady note before Ankush and Amit fell in successive overs which was followed by two more wickets. Vivek Suri and Ashish revived the innings of VCAJK with a solid partnership of 40 runs before Ashish was out on 29 runs.

With the match hanging on both sides as 18 runs were needed in 18 balls Vivek Suri was unfortunately run out trying to steal a cheeky single. Mushtaq Mohd bowled a scintillating spell and took 3 wickets in 1 over giving Civil Secretariat XI a victory by 9 runs.

Mushtaq Mohd was declared as man of the match for his brilliant performance.