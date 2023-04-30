Jammu Strikers lifts U/19 tournament title

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 30: Jammu Strikers Cricket Club lifted the Excellence-2 Under-19 ODI Tourney final trophy with an easy one-sided win over Safran Cricket Club, played at Country Cricket Stadium Gharota under the overall supervision of Vikrant Sharma and Sarthak Khoda, here today.

In the final match, Safran won the toss and elected to bat first in which Safran made a total of 157 runs by losing all wickets in 32.1 Overs (47overs) against Jammu Strikers. Ashutosh from Safran CC scored 49 runs in 45 balls and Sagar from Jammu CC took 4 wickets by giving 35 runs in 9 overs spell. Jehanveer (Captain) took 2 wickets by giving 9 runs in a four over spell.

In reply, Jammu Strikers won the match with a one sided easy win by scoring 161 runs in 22.4 overs. Man of the match went to Varun from Jammu Strikers with a match winning spell of scoring 95 runs in 65 balls including 15 fours and 3 sixes. Vansh Katyal took 2 wickets by giving 30 runs for Jammu Strikers CC.

A total of six teams took part in the Excellence Under-19 ODI Tourney in which Jammu Strikers won the tournament, while Safran Cricket Club stood runner up.

Crossway Academy, Katra Academy, Weekend Warriors and Red Capes XI were the other participating teams of the tournament.