Vidit, Varun, Ishuk, Kashif make it to 3rd round

Senior Snooker C’ship

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 2: Four cueists Vidit Gawri, Varun Sethi, Ishuk Choudhary and Kashif Ahmed made it to third round in the Senior Snooker, being organized during the ongoing 27th Sub Junior, Junior and Senior Billiards and Snooker Championship at Billiards Hall, MA Stadium, here today.

In the first match of the second round, Vidit Gawri defeated Manav Pathania by straight 3-0 frames (53-17, 73-19 and 52-26) and entered into third round.

In the second match, Varun Sethi registered win over Mohit Manhotra by 3-1 frames (43-49, 44-34, 46-30 and 51-32) and sailed into third stage.

Ishuk Choudhary outplayed Abhirath Gulati by 3-0 frames (51-30, 55-28 and 58-30) in the third match and entered into third round.

In the fourth match, Kashif Ahmed defeated Manik Sharma by 3-1 frames (63-43, 15-56, 36-28 and 54-27) and registered berth in the third round.

It is pertinent to mention here that 27th Sub Junior, Junior and Senior Billiards and Snooker Championship is being organized by J&K Billiards and Snooker Association under the aegis of J&K State Sports Council.