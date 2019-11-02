Presentation Convent School wins Basketball match

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 2: Inter-School Basketball match was played in Vishwa Bharati Senior Secondary School Jammu.

The match, the collaborative school Vishwa Bharati and Presentation Convent Gandhi Nagar participated.

Dr SK Koul, Secretary Vishwa Bharati School was the chief guest. Among others present on the occasion were Abhishek Gupta from KC International School and Neeraj from KC Public School as officials.

Annapurna Koul Principal of the Collaborative School welcomed the participating teams and others present on the occasion.

Both the teams played marvelously with enthusiasm and calibre for their victory. Combat was so vigorous that it was difficult to decide which team will be the winner. Both of the teams struggled hard and finally Presentation Convent School became victorious by 5 points.

The winning team was given trophies and certificates by the chief guest.