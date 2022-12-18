VC flags off student teams for North-Zone tournament

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Dec 18: Vice-Chancellor University of Kashmir, Prof Nilofer Khan flagged off two teams for their participation in the North-Zone Inter-University tournaments, here today.

The Women’s Hockey Team will participate in the North-Zone Inter-University Tournament organised by MBS Punjab Sports University, Patiala. It comprises 16 players selected among the best of the lot who participated in the Inter-College Hockey Tournament organised by KU’s Directorate of Physical Education and Sports. The team is accompanied by three officials.

The Volleyball Men’s team comprising 12 players and two officials will join the tournament organised by MJP University Rohilkhand Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier, the University deputed Men’s Football team, comprising 22 players and two officials for the tournament organised by GNA University, Phagwara, Punjab.

At the flag-off ceremony, Prof Nilofer encouraged the students to play with passion and dedication and bring laurels to the University. She said the North-Zone tournaments give students a chance to excel further and gain a name and fame at the national level.

Registrar Dr Nisar A Mir and Coordinator DPES Dr Mussavir Ahmad were also present on the occasion.