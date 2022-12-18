Media CC beats JKP Samba XI

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SAMBA, Dec 18: Media Cricket Club Jammu registered a clinical victory over JKP Samba XI by 9 wickets in an exhibition match at DPL Samba Ground, here today.

The match was played under a civic action program under the guidance of SSP Samba.

JKP Samba XI captain won the toss and elected to bat first. Both openers started on an attacking mode and scored 32 runs in just 15 balls before Manish was out on 16 runs. There was a minor collapse but a valuable partnership between DySP GR Bhardwaj and Inspector Deepak gave the target of 147 runs by losing 6 wickets. Deepak scored 37 runs, while GR Bhardwaj and Rahtul contributed 36 & 23 runs respectively.

From the bowling side, Rohit took 2 wickets, whereas Captain Vivek Suri, Rahul Khatri, Abhishek and Kanwalpreet got 1 wicket each.

In reply, Media CC openers Amit Kumar and Kanwalpreet hammered JKP Samba XI bowlers to all parts of grounds and contributed 86 runs in 8.2 overs before Kanwalpreet was out on a majestic 49 runs in 29 balls, studded 8 fours and 2 sixes. Amit scored a brilliant half century and remained unbeaten on 52 runs, while Vivek scored 21 to win the match in 15.4 overs.

Kanwalpreet Singh was declared as man of the match for his all round performance.