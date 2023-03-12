Uttarakhand Veterans beats J&K by 7 wkts

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 12: Uttarakhand Veterans trounced J&K Veterans by 7 wickets in an Inter-State Cricket Tournament being played at Ayush Stadium Dehradun, today.

The tournament is being organized under the direct supervision of Rajeev Tyagi, Chief Patron Veterans Cricket Association Uttarakhand.

Earlier, Vivek Suri, captain of J&K Veterans won the toss and elected to bat first. Batting first, Ashwani Jandyal and Vishal made a steady start before Vishal was out on 12 runs but Abhishek gave good company to Ashwani and both of them shared an 80 runs partnership for the second wicket. Ashwani was out on well made 37 runs.

Irfan played a little cameo of 26 runs in just 11 balls. J&K Veterans scored 172 runs in stipulated 20 overs. Ashwani Jandyal was brilliant with the bat scoring 62 runs in just 38 balls studded with four sixes and seven boundaries.

For Uttarakhand Veterans, Jagmohan Upadhayay took 3 wickets, whereas Devender, Sanjeev and Vijay shared 1 wicket each.

In reply, Uttarakhand Veterans started the run chase on a high note with 54 runs partnership between Vijay Kumar and Vimal Sharma before Vimal was out on 35 runs facing just 19 balls. Though Uttarakhand Veterans got another jolt as Narendr Singh went cheaply but Sanjeev Kumar and Vijay Kumar kept the run rate in check. They both shared 97 runs partnership before Vivek Suri got rid of Vijay Kumar on 80 runs.

Sanjeev Kumar remained unbeaten on 46 runs off 26 runs and Uttarakhand Veterans won the match by 7 wickets. For J&K Veterans, Sunil Jalla took 2 wickets and Vivek Suri clinched 1 wicket.

Vijay Kumar of Uttarakhand Veterans was declared as man of the match.