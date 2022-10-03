UT level Tug of War meet inaugurated

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 3: The fourth senior UT level Tug of war Championship, organized by Jammu and Kashmir Tug of War Association, inaugurated by Association president, Hardeep Singh Anand at Unique Public Higher Secondary School Gadi Garh, here today.

Around 100 players representing affiliated district units and clubs are taking part in this competition.

Speaking to the distinguished gathering, the president said that sports was the only medium through which one can develop his personality and can remain fit and healthy.

Prominent persons including Jodh Singh Isher (General Secretary), Jasvir Singh (Joint secretary), Ravinder Singh (International Tug of War player) and Nirlap Kaur (Head of the School Management) were present during the opening ceremony.

The matches were officiated by a technical panel including Gaurav Dubey, Kiran Kumari and Jaswinder Singh.

In weight 580 kg Mixed 4+4 (Men and Women): Jammu district beats Diamond Club Satwari by 2-0, while in 600kg (Men), District Kulgam beat Jammu Lions Club by 2-0.