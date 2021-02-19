UT Level Inter-District Athletic competitions inaugurated

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Feb 19: UT level Inter-District Athletics competitions for boys under the age group of 19 years were inaugurated here at Subash Stadium under the patronage of Dr Saleem-Ur-Rehman, Director General Youth Services and Sports and under the chairmanship of Dr Piyush Singla, Deputy Commissioner.

The competitions are being held under the overall supervision of Swaran Singh, DYSSO Udhampur, whereas Viqar Ahmed Giri, Assistant Commissioner Revenue Udhampur was chief guest who flamed the Athletic torch and handed it over to the athletes.

About 210 Athletes have been drawn from 20 districts of UT J&K for participation in the 15 disciplines of track & field events like sprints, middle distance races, long distance races, throwing and jumping events, team event and relay races.

In 100 mtrs, Gurmeet Sharma of Kathua, Mohd Sajjad of Poonch and Kamalpreet Singh of Udhampur clinched top three positions, whereas in 200 mtrs, Lucky of Jammu, Kamalpreet Singh of Rajouri and Vijay Kumar of Reasi bagged top three positions respectively and in 800 mtrs, top three positions were secured by Nitin Sharma of Samba, Vishal Sharma of Jammu and Vijay Kumar of Udhampur respectively besides in 400 mtrs, 1st, 2nd and 3rd positions were clinched by Ankush Magotra of Jammu, Mohd Ashtaq of Rajouri and Naresh Kumar of Kathua respectively.