NCC Reasi wins Army & Awam cricket tournament

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

Reasi, Feb 19: The Army unit at Talwara in coordination with Sports club Reasi organized a weeklong cricket tournament at Sports Stadium Reasi.

The tournament was organized to give youths an opportunity to display their cricketing talent.

In a sporting yet fiercely contested and thrilling final encounter between National Cricket Club & Vijaypur Cricket Club, National Cricket club lifted the winners trophy. Batting first , VCC were all out for 93 runs in 15 overs. Kalu and Nittin from VCC scored were the top scorers with 25 and 21 runs respectively. While Yaseen from NCC took 4 wickets and Pinto took 2 wickets.

Batting second, NCC chased the score with the loss of two wickets in 9 overs. Pinto scored 21 runs while Pankaj from NCC scored 33 runs. Pinto was adjusted man of the match for his overall performance.The cricket tournament attracted huge audience from Reasi and nearby areas. Prizes were awarded to the winners and runners-up teams in the presence of large number of spectators and dignitaries from Indian army.