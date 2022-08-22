UT level Badminton C’ship in full swing

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 22: All J&K UT level Senior and Junior Ranking Badminton Championship, being organised by the Badminton Association of Jammu and Kashmir is going on in full swing at Indoor Badminton Hall MA Stadium, here today.

Various matches were organised in different categories under the supervision of the expert coaches.

In Girls singles under -19, Unnati Jaral trounced Skiedeep Kour and Shambhavi Rajput lost to Krishika Mahajan in semifinals matches, while in Boys singles under-19, Thakur Ayush beat Baibhav Mehta, Sehdev Singh lost to Bhavdeep Singh and Thakur Ayush lost to Ibrahim Qureshi in the semifinals matches.

In mixed under-19, Shourya and Mannu defeated Ojas Suri and Shrijus, while Abhijit and Skiedeep trounced Shourya and Mannu in the finals.

In Girls doubles under-19, Unnati and Krishika got better of Shrijus and Shmabhavi in finals, while in Boys double, Abhijit and Sehdev defeated Bhavdeep and Neelkanth in semifinals and Udhyan and Vaibhav lost to Ojas Suri and Ayush in semifinals.

In Men singles, Thakur Aneesh lost to Sehdev Singh, Nakul Vaid lost to Bhavya Sharma and Raghav Dogra beat Sehdev.

In Women singles, Unnati Jaral beat Vaishnavi Sharma and Skiedeep Kour trounced Krishika Mahajan, whereas in Girls singles, Unnati Jaral lost to Krishika Mahajan and in Boys single, Bavdeep Singh lost to Ibrahim Qureshi in finals.

In Women singles, Unnati Jaral lost to Skiedeep Kour in the finals, while in Women doubles, Krishika and Shambhavi beat Vaishnavi and Rupal in the finals, besides in Mixed doubles, Vipul and Unnati lost to Akshay and Rupal in the finals and in Boys doubles -19, Abhijit and Sehdev beat Ojas Suri and Thakur Ayush in the finals.

In Men’s doubles, Raghav and Manish beat Aryan and Ravdeep, while Vipul Saini and Nakul lost to Akshay and Bhavya in the semifinals.