Teams selected for National Tug-of-War C’ship

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 22: The Jammu & Kashmir Tug-of-War Association selected teams to participate in 24th Sub Junior and 35th Junior (Boys & Girls) Tug -of -War Championship, scheduled to be held at Palghar (Maharashtra) from August 25 to 29.

The teams were selected by Hardeep Singh Anand, president of the Association, Jodh Singh Isher, secretary, Jasvir Singh, District Jammu president and others after screening at New Sports Complex, MA Stadium.

The selected players for 24th Sub Junior Mixed 4+4 Boys and Girls National underweight category 520 KG Mix include Priksha Choudhary, Simran Choudhary, Aniyah Sheeraz, Insha Majid, Syed Hadeeqa Idris, Sheikh Nadeem Ul Haq, Syed Tafazul Anis, Ehsaan Skinder Lone, Sheikh Mohd. Arsalan and Malik Parvaiz Ahmad.

The selected players for 35th Junior Mixed 4+4 Boys and Girls National underweight category 540 KG Mix include Taniya Kumari, Simran, Rahvish Rashid, Mehwish Khurshid, Rimpy Devi, Faizan Nisar, Waiz Iqbal, Shivang Singh Slathia and Faizan Hassan Wani.

In weight category 560 KG boys, Ankit Choudhary, Sushant Bhagat, Vivek Meenia, Burhan Amin Bhat, Umanshu Sudan, Shahid Shafi, Burhan Majid Dar, Arsalan Shabir, Musaib Iqbal and Sheikh Zuhaib Mohd were selected.

In weight category 460 KG girls, Meetal Pangota, Saniya Sharma, Munaza Rashid, Maviya Yaqoob, Hafsa Muzafar, Syed Seerat, Suhani Slathia, Falak Sajad, Snober Yaqoob and Katrina Anil were selected.

Gorav Kumar Dubey, Ankit Kumar, Jasvinder Singh, Kiran Kumari and Suman Kumari will accompany the teams as coaches and managers.